Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.16. 402,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

