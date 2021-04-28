Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.16. 402,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
