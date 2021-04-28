BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

