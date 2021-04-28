BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

BP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,681,313. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.99.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

