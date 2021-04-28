Bradley D. Tilden Sells 33,796 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 149.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 46,416 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,298,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

