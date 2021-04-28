Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) received a C$3.00 price target from analysts at Haywood Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.00 price objective on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CVE:BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit