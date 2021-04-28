Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) received a C$3.00 price target from analysts at Haywood Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.00 price objective on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CVE:BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

