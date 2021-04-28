Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of BRE opened at C$16.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$156.29 million and a PE ratio of 206.00. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$8.27 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.14.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.