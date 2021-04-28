British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 190,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,722,854 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $37.91.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after buying an additional 427,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 206,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,536,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

