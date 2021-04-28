Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Sells $165,000.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. 152,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 147,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.