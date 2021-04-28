Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.41.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

