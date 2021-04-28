Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 43,383 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46.

On Friday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $2,763,895.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $972,846.10.

On Monday, February 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $17,710,790.64.

On Thursday, February 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $5,411,560.05.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $175,298.48.

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $136.13 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $138.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,346,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $56,860,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

