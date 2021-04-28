Brokerages Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.30). Ardelyx reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 65,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

