Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post $337.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.12 million and the highest is $341.60 million. Cable One reported sales of $321.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,034.50.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $3.61 on Friday, reaching $1,792.00. 514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,871. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,687.00 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,814.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,958.78. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

