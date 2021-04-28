Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post $208.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.70 million. Denbury reported sales of $242.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $889.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.66 million to $897.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:DEN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. 950,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

