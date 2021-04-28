Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.96 Million

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce sales of $557.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $575.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $200.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.58. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Five Below by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $80,122,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.