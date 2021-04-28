Brokerages Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. FOX posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in FOX by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FOX by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FOX by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $2,387,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

