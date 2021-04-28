Brokerages Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.00. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%.

PLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plantronics by 94,433.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Plantronics by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the first quarter worth $214,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 223,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,428. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

