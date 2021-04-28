Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.98 Billion

Analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to announce sales of $33.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.20 billion and the lowest is $29.85 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $28.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $135.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.97 billion to $139.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $139.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.77 billion to $143.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.70. The company had a trading volume of 59,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.30 and its 200-day moving average is $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

