Brokerages Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.86. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,627.19 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

