Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760 over the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,919,000 after acquiring an additional 72,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.70. 365,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,509. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

