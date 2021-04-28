Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $458.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce $458.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $434.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $474.50 million. Farfetch reported sales of $331.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,235. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 3.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.