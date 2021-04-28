Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Post -$3.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.25) and the highest is ($3.06). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($2.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.99) to ($6.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

PDS stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 45,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,096. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $3,236,000.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

