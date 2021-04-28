Brokerages Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce earnings of $4.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.73. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 230.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $13.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $14.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

RS stock opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average is $129.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $83,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after acquiring an additional 498,024 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after purchasing an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

