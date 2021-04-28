Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.22 Million

Analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post $58.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.68 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $32.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $236.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.59 million to $246.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $231.29 million, with estimates ranging from $230.32 million to $232.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

SB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 1,223,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $326.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

