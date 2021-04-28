Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,829. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

