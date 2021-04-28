Brokerages Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Zynex posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 275,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Zynex has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $565.35 million, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit