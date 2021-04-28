Brokerages Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Zynex posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 275,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Zynex has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $565.35 million, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

