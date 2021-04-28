Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Price Target at $291.30

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $342.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.99 and its 200-day moving average is $323.29. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $264.73 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.