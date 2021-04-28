Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank OZK’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank OZK in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OZK. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

