Brokers Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $575.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $515.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $585.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

