Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.
Brookfield Renewable Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
