Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

