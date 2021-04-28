Brooks Automation, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Brooks Automation in a report released on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of BRKS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,070. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 119.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

