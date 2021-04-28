Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of BRO opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

