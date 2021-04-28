BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $94.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. BRP has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Research analysts expect that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.