Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BCUCY opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.