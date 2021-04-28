BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 188 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

PNC opened at $183.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.43 and a 200 day moving average of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

