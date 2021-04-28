BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $172.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

