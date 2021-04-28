BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Globe Life by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,253,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,211,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,150 shares of company stock worth $14,911,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

