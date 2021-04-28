BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average is $103.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

