BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,270 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 143,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 20.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 16,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average of $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

