BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 957 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.07% of Dorman Products worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.59 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

