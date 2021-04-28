BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

