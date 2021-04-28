Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $380.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as high as $331.17 and last traded at $321.57, with a volume of 327014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.39.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -124.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

