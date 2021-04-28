Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post $68.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.10 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $62.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $269.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $273.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $265.05 million, with estimates ranging from $261.70 million to $268.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.83. 33,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,877. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $845.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

