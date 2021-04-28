Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cable One were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,788.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,687.00 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,814.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,958.78.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,034.50.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

