CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 18.000-18.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $253.78 on Wednesday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.70.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.