Calvin Mcdonald Sells 3,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LULU opened at $339.28 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.97 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,283,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

