Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.

CAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

CAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

