Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden National by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

