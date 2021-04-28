Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.05

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 15873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 718,250 shares of company stock valued at $29,051,892. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 488.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

