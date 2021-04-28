Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:BK traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.25. The company has a market cap of C$121.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. Canadian Banc has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.