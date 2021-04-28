Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
TSE:BK traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.25. The company has a market cap of C$121.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. Canadian Banc has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.