Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$134.29 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$108.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$141.03.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Also, Director Donald Carty purchased 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$133.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$381,926.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at C$9,730,567.32. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $1,518,026.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.31.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

